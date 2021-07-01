 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pulse Biosciences Stock Is Trading Higher After Company's Chairman Agrees To Buy Shares Worth $50M

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 2:57pm   Comments
Share:
Pulse Biosciences Stock Is Trading Higher After Company's Chairman Agrees To Buy Shares Worth $50M
  • Pulse Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ: PLSE) Board Chairman, Robert W. Duggan, will purchase 3.04 million common shares at $16.40 per share in a private placement.
  • All indebtedness owed by the Company to Mr. Duggan under the loan agreement dated March 11, including the principal balance of $41 million and interest of $0.6 million, will be paid through the cancellation and extinguishment of such indebtedness and the issuance of shares in the private placement. 
  • As part of the private placement, Mr. Duggan will invest an additional $8.4 million in new capital.
  • Mr. Duggan, who currently owns approximately 46% of the Company's outstanding common stock, will own 51% after giving effect to the private placement. 
  • The private placement will close by July 7.
  • Price Action: PLSE shares are up 26.3% at $20.72 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLSE)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Want to Buy Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) Stock? See This First.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Financing Offerings Small Cap Management General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com