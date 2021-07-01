 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did Novocure Shares Plunge Today?

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 2:53pm   Comments
Share:
Why Did Novocure Shares Plunge Today?
  • Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) has announced final results from its phase 2 pilot HEPANOVA trial evaluating Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) together with Bayer AG's (OTC: BAYRY) Nexavar (sorafenib) for hepatocellular cancer. 
  • The trial enrolled 27 patients, and 21 were considered evaluable.
  • The objective response rate reached 9.5% in evaluable patients, and the disease control rate was 76%.
  • For the 11 patients who completed at least 12 weeks of TTFields therapy, the objective response rate was 18%, and the disease control rate was 91%.
  • Fourteen of the 27 patients in the trial had significant liver dysfunction. 
  • Investors are probably reacting to six patients (22%) of the study population surviving less than 12 weeks. The median sorafenib treatment duration was only nine weeks, a much shorter treatment duration than the referenced historical controls. The median treatment duration of TTFields was ten weeks.
  • In the intent-to-treat population, median progression-free survival was 5.8 months, and median time-to-progression was 8.9 months.
  • No increase in the toxicity of sorafenib and no device-related serious adverse events were reported.
  • The final HEPANOVA results will be presented at the virtual ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer.
  • Tumor Treating Fields use electric fields to disrupt cell division. These Fields do not stimulate or heat tissue and target dividing cancer cells of a specific size, thus causes minimal damage to healthy cells.
  • Price Action: NVCR shares are down 14.3% at $190.05 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAYRY + NVCR)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains 100 Points; NovoCure Shares Plunge
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 2%; Aligos Therapeutics Shares Slide
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Exelixis Shares Drop On Mixed Results For Cabometyx Combo In Early Liver Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Short Ideas Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com