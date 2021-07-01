Concert Pharma Sees US Application Submission For Patchy Hair Loss Candidate In 2023
- Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) has announced updated data from its ongoing open-label, long-term extension study of CTP-543 in patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata.
- Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder that results in patchy or complete hair loss.
- The data showed that relative to the previous Phase 2 study results of CTP-543, hair regrowth was maintained or improved in the majority of patients through one year of continuous dosing with 12 mg twice-daily of CTP-543.
- Approximately 57% of participants receiving 12 mg of CTP-543 twice-daily following 52 weeks of dosing achieved a clinically meaningful disease severity score of 20 or less.
- Dosing in the long-term extension study is ongoing, and patients completing the ongoing Phase 3 THRIVE-AA trials are eligible to enroll in the study.
- These data will be presented virtually during the virtual JAK Inhibitors Drug Development Summit.
- The company plans to file a marketing application in early 2023.
- Price Action: CNCE shares are down 2.65% at $4.11 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
