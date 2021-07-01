 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Concert Pharma Sees US Application Submission For Patchy Hair Loss Candidate In 2023

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 1:44pm   Comments
Share:
Concert Pharma Sees US Application Submission For Patchy Hair Loss Candidate In 2023
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) has announced updated data from its ongoing open-label, long-term extension study of CTP-543 in patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata.
  • Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder that results in patchy or complete hair loss. 
  • The data showed that relative to the previous Phase 2 study results of CTP-543, hair regrowth was maintained or improved in the majority of patients through one year of continuous dosing with 12 mg twice-daily of CTP-543. 
  • Approximately 57% of participants receiving 12 mg of CTP-543 twice-daily following 52 weeks of dosing achieved a clinically meaningful disease severity score of 20 or less. 
  • Dosing in the long-term extension study is ongoing, and patients completing the ongoing Phase 3 THRIVE-AA trials are eligible to enroll in the study. 
  • These data will be presented virtually during the virtual JAK Inhibitors Drug Development Summit.
  • The company plans to file a marketing application in early 2023.
  • Price Action: CNCE shares are down 2.65% at $4.11 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNCE)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Concert Pharma Sells VX-561-Related Milestones To Vertex For $32M
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Data In Breast Cancer, Curis, Evoke Slump On Earnings, Qiagen's Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test OK'ed For Emergency Use
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs hair lossBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com