 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Precision BioSciences Starts Dosing In Blood Cancer Trial With CAR T Therapy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 1:41pm   Comments
Share:
Precision BioSciences Starts Dosing In Blood Cancer Trial With CAR T Therapy
  • Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTILhas dosed the first patient in its Phase 1 trial with PBCAR19B in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)
  • PBCAR19B is an immune-evading allogeneic CAR T stealth cell candidate.
  • The study's primary objective is to identify the maximum tolerated dose and any dose-limiting toxicities.
  • Price Action: DTIL shares are down 0.16% at $12.50 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DTIL)

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Precision BioSciences Moves Higher After Commencing Dosing In PBCAR269A Combination Arm Of Multiple Myeloma Trial
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vir-GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved, Zosano Spikes On Long-Term Migraine Drug Data, Decision Day For Eton, 2 IPOs
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: blood cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com