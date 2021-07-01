Precision BioSciences Starts Dosing In Blood Cancer Trial With CAR T Therapy
- Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1 trial with PBCAR19B in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)
- PBCAR19B is an immune-evading allogeneic CAR T stealth cell candidate.
- The study's primary objective is to identify the maximum tolerated dose and any dose-limiting toxicities.
- Price Action: DTIL shares are down 0.16% at $12.50 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
