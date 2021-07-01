 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aileron Launches Early-Stage Study For Chemoprotective Candidate In Lung Cancer Settings

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 1:39pm   Comments
Share:
Aileron Launches Early-Stage Study For Chemoprotective Candidate In Lung Cancer Settings
  • Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRNhas initiated Phase 1b trial of ALRN-6924 as a chemoprotective agent to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer undergoing chemotherapy. 
  • Aileron plans to enroll 60 patients with advanced p53-mutated NSCLC undergoing treatment with first-line carboplatin plus pemetrexed with or without immune checkpoint inhibitors. 
  • Aileron is developing ALRN-6924 to selectively protect healthy cells in patients to reduce or eliminate chemotherapy-induced side effects while preserving chemotherapy's attack on cancer cells.
  • Primary endpoints are the proportion of treatment cycles free of severe hematological and other toxicities. 
  • An additional primary endpoint is the proportion of completed treatment cycles without chemotherapy dose reduction or without the use of growth factors or transfusions. 
  • Aileron anticipates reporting the first interim safety data from the trial late in the fourth quarter of 2021 and full results in mid-2022.
  • Price Action: ALRN shares are up 3.77% at $1.30 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALRN)

20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com