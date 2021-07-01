Aileron Launches Early-Stage Study For Chemoprotective Candidate In Lung Cancer Settings
- Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN) has initiated Phase 1b trial of ALRN-6924 as a chemoprotective agent to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer undergoing chemotherapy.
- Aileron plans to enroll 60 patients with advanced p53-mutated NSCLC undergoing treatment with first-line carboplatin plus pemetrexed with or without immune checkpoint inhibitors.
- Aileron is developing ALRN-6924 to selectively protect healthy cells in patients to reduce or eliminate chemotherapy-induced side effects while preserving chemotherapy's attack on cancer cells.
- Primary endpoints are the proportion of treatment cycles free of severe hematological and other toxicities.
- An additional primary endpoint is the proportion of completed treatment cycles without chemotherapy dose reduction or without the use of growth factors or transfusions.
- Aileron anticipates reporting the first interim safety data from the trial late in the fourth quarter of 2021 and full results in mid-2022.
- Price Action: ALRN shares are up 3.77% at $1.30 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
