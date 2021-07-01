Kintara Therapeutics Shows Encouraging Safety, Efficacy Data From Brain Cancer Study With VAL-083
- Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) has announced topline data from Phase 2 study of its lead compound VAL-083, conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
- The Phase 2 trial is a two-arm, biomarker-driven study testing VAL-083 in glioblastoma multiforme patients who have an unmethylated promoter of the methylguanine DNA-methyltransferase gene.
- Median overall survival (mOS) for the 48 efficacy evaluable patients initially receiving the treatment dose of 30 mg/m2/day is 8.0 months.
- While this is not a head-to-head trial, historically, lomustine, the most commonly used chemotherapy for these patients, has demonstrated mOS of 7.2 months.
- On the safety front, myelosuppression was the most common adverse event.
- In the 30 mg/m2/day starting dose cohort, five patients experienced a serious adverse event possibly related to VAL-083.
- For the 83 efficacy evaluable patients who have completed at least one treatment cycle, mOS was 7.5 months.
- Price Action: KTRA shares are down 7.93% at $2.09 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs cancer Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General