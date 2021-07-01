 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kintara Therapeutics Shows Encouraging Safety, Efficacy Data From Brain Cancer Study With VAL-083

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 1:36pm   Comments
Share:
Kintara Therapeutics Shows Encouraging Safety, Efficacy Data From Brain Cancer Study With VAL-083
  • Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) has announced topline data from Phase 2 study of its lead compound VAL-083, conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
  • The Phase 2 trial is a two-arm, biomarker-driven study testing VAL-083 in glioblastoma multiforme patients who have an unmethylated promoter of the methylguanine DNA-methyltransferase gene.
  • Median overall survival (mOS) for the 48 efficacy evaluable patients initially receiving the treatment dose of 30 mg/m2/day is 8.0 months. 
  • While this is not a head-to-head trial, historically, lomustine, the most commonly used chemotherapy for these patients, has demonstrated mOS of 7.2 months.
  • On the safety front, myelosuppression was the most common adverse event. 
  • In the 30 mg/m2/day starting dose cohort, five patients experienced a serious adverse event possibly related to VAL-083.
  • For the 83 efficacy evaluable patients who have completed at least one treatment cycle, mOS was 7.5 months.
  • Price Action: KTRA shares are down 7.93% at $2.09 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KTRA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Mediwound, Provention FDA Decisions, IPOs, Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cancer Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com