Kymera Prices $223M Equity Offering At $47/Share
- Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) has priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 4.7 million shares at $47.00 per share, representing a discount of 3% from the last close price of $48.5 on Wednesday.
- The gross proceeds will be approximately $223.5 million.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 713,250 shares.
- The company says that based on existing cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $435.2 million and net proceeds from this offering, it will be sufficient to fund our operations into 2025.
- The offering will close by July 6.
- Price Action: KYMR shares closed at $48.50 on Wednesday.
