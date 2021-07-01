 Skip to main content

Kymera Prices $223M Equity Offering At $47/Share

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 7:28am   Comments
  • Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) has priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 4.7 million shares at $47.00 per share, representing a discount of 3% from the last close price of $48.5 on Wednesday.
  • The gross proceeds will be approximately $223.5 million.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 713,250 shares.
  • The company says that based on existing cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $435.2 million and net proceeds from this offering, it will be sufficient to fund our operations into 2025.
  • The offering will close by July 6.
  • Price Action: KYMR shares closed at $48.50 on Wednesday. 

