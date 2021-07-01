 Skip to main content

Aligos Therapeutics Raises $84M Via Equity At 7% Discount

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 7:25am   Comments
  • Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS) has priced a previously announced underwritten public offering of 4.4 million shares at $19 per share, representing a discount of 7% from the last close price of $20.3 on Wednesday.
  • The gross proceeds will be approximately $83.6 million.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 660,000 shares.
  • The offering will close by July 6.
  • J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Piper Sandler are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor is acting as a lead manager for the offering.
  • Recently, the company announced preliminary data in healthy volunteers from Phase 1a/b multi-part trial of Aligos' S-antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymers (STOPS) compound ALG-010133.
  • Price Action: ALGS shares closed at $20.3 on Wednesday.

