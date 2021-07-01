Aligos Therapeutics Raises $84M Via Equity At 7% Discount
- Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS) has priced a previously announced underwritten public offering of 4.4 million shares at $19 per share, representing a discount of 7% from the last close price of $20.3 on Wednesday.
- The gross proceeds will be approximately $83.6 million.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 660,000 shares.
- The offering will close by July 6.
- J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Piper Sandler are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor is acting as a lead manager for the offering.
- Recently, the company announced preliminary data in healthy volunteers from Phase 1a/b multi-part trial of Aligos' S-antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymers (STOPS) compound ALG-010133.
- Price Action: ALGS shares closed at $20.3 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Offerings Small Cap General