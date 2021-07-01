Nanobiotix Starts New NBTXR3 Study In Lung Cancer Patients
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: NBTX) initiated a new Phase 1 study evaluating NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy (RT) for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) amenable to re-irradiation.
- The study will investigate the safety and optimal dose of NBTXR3 for non-small cell lung cancer that cannot be treated by surgery (inoperable) and has come back (recurrent).
- The study has a two-cohort, open-label design consisting of two parts: (i) RT safety lead-in cohort (n=10) and NBTXR3 activated by RT dose-finding cohort (n=12); and (ii) expansion at the recommended Phase 2 dose with toxicity (n=12).
- The dose levels to be explored are 22% and 33% of baseline gross tumor volume. The planned enrollment period is up to three years.
- The Phase 1 trial is among five collaborator-led studies active and recruiting at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The third is to enroll its first patient.
- NBTXR3 comprises functionalized hafnium oxide nanoparticles administered via one-time intratumoral injection and activated by radiotherapy.
- Price Action: NBTX shares closed at $13.78 on Wednesday.
