CureVac Stock Drops After Final Results Confirm Its COVID-19 Vaccine Trails Rivals

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 5:52am   Comments
  • The German biotech company CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) announced on Wednesday after hours the final results of its late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial showing 48% effectiveness at preventing the disease, which is slightly higher than seen in a preliminary readout.
  • But it lagged the efficacy rates of more than 90% shown by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) mRNA shots.
  • CureVac said its jab, known as CVnCoV, did slightly better among people aged 18 to 60 than among older ages, with efficacy climbing to 53% against the disease of any severity. 
  • Among that same 18-60 age group, the vaccine offered 100% protection against hospitalization and death.
  • The vaccine was 77% effective against moderate and severe disease across variants for trial participants ages 18 to 60.
  • Around 40,000 people participated in the company's trial in Europe and Latin America. By the end of the study, Some 228 volunteers developed COVID-19 two weeks after getting their second dose.
  • According to the company, some 86% of the cases in study subjects were due to variants, while 3% stemmed from the original strain.
  • Price Action: CVAC shares are down 13% at $63.96 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

