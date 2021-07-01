 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apellis, Beam Ink $75M Deal To Test Base Gene Editing Against Complement Disorders

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 5:48am   Comments
Share:
Apellis, Beam Ink $75M Deal To Test Base Gene Editing Against Complement Disorders
  • Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) joins forces with Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) to create new gene-editing treatments for complement-driven diseases.
  • The partnership will leverage Beam’s base-editing technology to discover new treatments against various targets in the complement system.
  • Under the five-year collaboration, Apellis will pay Beam $75 million cash, including $50 million upfront and $25 million one year down the line, along with unspecified milestones in exchange for preclinical work on six different programs. 
  • The programs will aim to complement protein C3 and other targets in the complement pathway to treat eye, liver, and brain diseases.
  • Apellis will have exclusive rights to license each of the six programs and assume responsibility for subsequent development. However, Beam has the right to go 50-50 developing and commercializing one of them in the U.S.
  • The deal comes days after Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLAunveiled first-in-human gene editing results showing that genes could be edited successfully inside the human body. 
  • The news sent shares of other gene-editing companies flying, including Beam.
  • Apellis is developing its lead C3 inhibitor pegcetacoplan for several diseases, snagging its first FDA nod for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria in May
  • Price Action: BEAM and APLS shares closed at $128.71 and $63.2 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BEAM + APLS)

72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Gene Editing Stocks Are Trading Higher Again Today
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Gene Editing gene therapyBiotech News Health Care Contracts General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com