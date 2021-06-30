 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Drug Formulation Developer Aerovate Therapeutics Kick Starts Trading Today With Upsized Debut

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
Share:
Drug Formulation Developer Aerovate Therapeutics Kick Starts Trading Today With Upsized Debut
  • Just shy of a full year after emerging from stealth mode, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTE) is listing onto NASDAQ with an upsized offering.
  • The company priced 8.68 million shares at $14, the midpoint of a $13 to $15 range. 
  • Last week, Aerovate said it would offer 7.2 million shares. But with the upsized offering, the company is planning to rake in about $121.5 million.
  • Aerovate launched out of RA Capital's incubator last August with a $72.6 million round to develop a dry-powder version (AV-101) of Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) cancer drug Gleevec (imatinib). 
  • AV-101 is under development for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
  • The company thinks it can improve the efficacy of imatinib in pulmonary arterial hypertension and curb some of the side effects by delivering the powder directly to the lungs via an inhaler.
  • Aerovate has earmarked $71.6 million of IPO funds to conduct a Phase 2b/3 trial for AV-101, which is expected to begin in the second half of this year. 
  • Another $28.1 million is going toward chemistry, manufacturing, and controls work for AV-101, according to an S-1/A.
  • Another $10.4 million will be set aside to fund a commercial launch.
  • Price Action: AVTE is up 71.07% at 23.95 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVS + AVTE)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 190 Points; Altimmune Shares Plummet
Mid-Day Market Update: Barnes & Noble Education Drops Following Q4 Results; Aerovate Therapeutics Shares Surge
51 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Novartis Claims It Overpaid Genentech $210M In Patent Licensing Pact
The US IPO Market Braces For 17 Debuts
This Week's Scheduled IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Offerings IPOs General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com