ElectroCore Stock Dives On $18M Equity Raise Issued At Deep Discount Of 32%

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 11:46am   Comments
ElectroCore Stock Dives On $18M Equity Raise Issued At Deep Discount Of 32%
  • ElectroCore Inc (NASDAQ: ECOR) has priced underwritten public offering of 18 million shares at $1 per share, representing a discount of 32% from the last close price of $1.48 on Tuesday.
  • The gross proceeds will be approximately $18 million.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 2.7 million shares.
  • The offering will close by July 2.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-runner for the offering. Paulson Investment Company, LLC is acting as a co-manager for the offering.
  • Proceeds will be used for sales and marketing of its gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy, working capital, and general corporate purposes.
  • The company recently announced a distribution agreement with Kromax International for gammaCore Sapphire in Taiwan and China.
  • Price Action: ECOR shares are down 25.20% at $1.12 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Financing Offerings General

