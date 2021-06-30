 Skip to main content

Scopus BioPharma Adds Oligonucleotide Cancer Therapeutics With Olimmune Acquisition

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 11:27am   Comments
  • Scopus BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: SCPShas acquired Los Angeles-based Olimmune Inc for an undisclosed amount.
  • Olimmune is a developer of oligonucleotide immunotherapies for treatment-resistant and metastatic cancers. 
  • Olimmune's lead drug candidate, OLIM-01, is being developed for genitourinary and head and neck cancers. INDs for these indications will be submitted by Q1 of 2023.
  • Olimmune has exclusive, worldwide licenses to certain patents from the City of Hope to develop and commercialize CpG-STAT3ASO and CpG-STAT3decoy.
  • Price Action: SCPS shares are down 1.12% to $7.05 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care General

