Improving Cardiac Conditions Through Disruptive Medical Technologies

Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB: BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. The company believes the future of healthcare is in smart connected medical devices and it is leading that vision through the development of its solutions. At its core, the company is a technology company, developing cutting-edge proprietary technology for the healthcare market through an insurance reimbursable Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) business model.

Costs associated with chronic disease is the No. 1 healthcare issue in America and every other country. Cardiac disease is the No. 1 issue within chronic conditions. The company understands that preventive care is vital to managing medical problems, especially in chronic patients. To lead this charge, Biotricity focuses on the cardiac health sector to help drive improved diagnostics and care management for the multibillion-dollar cardiac sector.

Currently, the company’s focus is to enable physicians to diagnose cardiac conditions faster while improving the quality of care and increasing patient safety. Its solutions are insurance reimbursable and its TaaS business model that is accelerating its growth.

Today, the company’s cardiac solution is utilized by over 1,000 cardiologists across hundreds of hospitals and centers in over 24 states. The company’s long-term vision is to leverage its network to deliver more cardiac technology to the physicians that use its cardiac solution while servicing more and more patients. Uniquely, every subsequent technology the company explores is designed to augment and enhance its award-winning Bioflux product. Whereas today, the company’s total addressable market is $3 billion; in a few short years, it will be $50 billion, as it delivers on its cardiac product roadmap.

Key takeaways:

Unique TaaS model facilitates scale and increases practice revenue

Triple-digit growth year-over-year

$3 billion total addressable market heading to $50 billion

The current network of physicians services 5% of the cardiac patient population and growing

Here's what you need to know.

Biotricity Cardiac Market Opportunity

The healthcare industry is presenting a prime investment opportunity as companies quickly adapt to the market’s new needs, such as virtual office visits and tech-enabled health services. These solutions are critical in determining a patient's outcome but require real-time data, which can save a patient's life, especially in cardiac care.

One of these solutions, wearable devices, is on the rise. For high-risk patients who need constant monitoring, existing connected devices only provide useful data weeks after an event, whereas doctors require immediate information to help reduce patients’ risk.

That’s why being under observation with real-time remote patient monitoring (RPM) is vital for post-procedure and high-risk patients. Physicians need an integrated approach that allows them to diagnose and prescribe monitoring equipment to patients with multiple comorbidities, and today 2 million patients per year receive RPM.

Currently, 51.7% of U.S. adults suffer from a chronic disease. In fact, 7 of the top 10 chronic diseases are among the top 10 causes of death in the U.S., and 86% of healthcare dollars is spent on chronic diseases.

Bioflux and the Future

Biotricity’s flagship product is a mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) device called Bioflux, which has a total addressable market estimated at more than $1 billion. Bioflux is responsible for 100% of the company’s current revenue.

Bioflux is used by physicians who service 5% of the patient population — or a total of 2.2 million patients — which is approximately 2,000 patients per doctor among the 1,100 cardiologists who use the product.

The company expects to execute its product roadmap, which includes 5 products in the mobile cardiac telemetry market. Later this year, Biotricity will introduce Biotres, a 3-lead patch product for ECG and arrhythmia monitoring for patients who are at risk for or have been diagnosed with specific cardiac issues. Biotres can work as a holter, event loop and extended holter in an addressable market estimated at $3 billion.

The company’s next step will be to enter the disease management market, which will increase the total addressable market to $30 billion. Then, with another product solution, Biotricity expects to offer additional products and increase to a $50 billion addressable market.

Corporate Highlights

Following the previous article published in April with the company’s unaudited financial results for fiscal 2021, Biotricity reports record quarterly and annual revenue for Fiscal 2021:

Q4 revenue of $1.2 million

Quarterly revenue increased 227%, representing the eighth consecutive quarter of triple-digit year-over-year growth, showing significant acceleration over the 162% increase posted in the prior quarter

Quarterly sequential revenue increased 19%, bolstered by a long-term trend of month-over-month sequential growth

Annual revenue reached $3.4 million, a 139% increase over fiscal 2020

Net loss was $16.2 million, or 43.1 cents per share.

For more information, visit the company’s website here.