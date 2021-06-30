 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Surges After Nyxol Combo Treatment Meets Study Endpoints In Presbyopic Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Share:
Ocuphire Pharma Stock Surges After Nyxol Combo Treatment Meets Study Endpoints In Presbyopic Patients
  • Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) announced data from the VEGA-1 Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Nyxol in combination with low-dose pilocarpine (LDP) in presbyopic subjects. 
  • Presbyopic is the gradual loss of the eye's ability to focus on nearby objects.
  • 61% of subjects treated with Nyxol + LDP improved 15 letters or greater in photopic binocular near vision at 1 hour than 28% of subjects on placebo with statistical significance.
  • Met the Phase 3 co-primary endpoint vs. placebo gaining 15 letters near vision with less than five letters of distance vision loss.
  • Rapid onset of efficacy at 30 mins.
  • Durable near vision improvement through at least 6 hours.
  • A sustained significant reduction in pupil diameter over at least 18 hours due to the long-lasting effects of Nyxol.
  • No severe adverse events (AEs) were reported. Almost all AEs were mild. No headaches, no brow aches, and no blurry vision AEs were reported.
  • Mild, transient conjunctival hyperemia (eye redness) was observed in less than 5% of subjects.
  • The company plans to initiate Phase 3 trials for presbyopia in 2022 and a second Nyxol Phase 3 trial for Reversal of Mydriasis later this year.
  • Price Action: OCUP shares are up 66.5% at $7.81 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OCUP)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Mediwound, Provention FDA Decisions, IPOs, Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus
Processa Pharmaceuticals In-Licenses Ocuphire's Anticancer Agent
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech Earnings News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com