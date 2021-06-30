 Skip to main content

Cerevel Therapeutics Shares Drops After Launching Equity Offering Of 14M Shares

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 7:49am   Comments
Share:
Cerevel Therapeutics Shares Drops After Launching Equity Offering Of 14M Shares
  • Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE) Tuesday after-hours commenced an underwritten public offering of 14 million common shares.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 2.1 million shares.
  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC, and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. 
  • Loop Capital Markets, LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers.
  • Proceeds will be used to support the clinical development of CVL-231, CVL-354, and other early discovery initiatives.
  • The company's stock soared after CVL-231 in adult patients with schizophrenia demonstrated clinically meaningful antipsychotic activity with an overall well-tolerated profile compared with placebo. 
  • See the offering prospectus here.
  • Price Action: CERE shares are down 8.99% at $27.02 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

