 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novartis Claims It Overpaid Genentech $210M In Patent Licensing Pact

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 3:17pm   Comments
Share:
Novartis Claims It Overpaid Genentech $210M In Patent Licensing Pact
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) said it dutifully paid millions to Genentech as part of a patent licensing deal dated back to 2005. 
  • But now, Novartis discovered it accidentally overpaid by nearly $210 million to Roche Holding AG's (OTC: RHHBY) unit.
  • The dispute was launched by Novartis in a California state court but recently shifted to a federal court.
  • The payments stemmed from a 2005 licensing agreement Genentech struck with then Chiron Corporation related to its antibody patents. 
  • Novartis picked up Chiron a year later and developed several commercial antibody products from the pact, notably Ilaris and Cosentyx, the suit says.
  • "Genentech was aware or should have been aware that Novartis had overpaid ... to Genentech throughout the term of the Agreement," Novartis lawyers wrote. "By mistake, Novartis overpaid ... to Genentech on its drug products, Ilaris and Cosentyx, to which Genentech was not entitled.
  • Instead of alerting Novartis of the overpayments, Genentech continued to "seek, accept, and retain" the funds, even though they weren't entitled to them, Novartis argued in the filing.
  • While terms of the initial licensing deal weren't disclosed, Novartis maintains it "performed all or substantially all of its obligations" under the agreement and later learned of the overpayments after it expired. 
  • Price Action: NVS shares are down 0.57% at $91.77, and RHHBY shares are down 0.3% at $47.34 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHHBY + RHHBF)

Exelixis Shares Drop On Mixed Results For Cabometyx Combo In Early Liver Cancer
Roche's Enspryng Wins European Approval For Spinal Cord, Optic Nerve Inflammation Disorder
FDA Gives Emergency Use Nod For Roche's Arthritis Drug Against Severe COVID-19
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Gets Authorization For COVID-19 Treatment, Nods For Sanofi-Regeneron In Europe, Osmotica Divestment, 2 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Spikes On Alzheimer's Drug Regulatory Filing Plan, Applied Genetics, Arcus Issue Data Readouts, Adcom Test Awaits Incyte, Monte Rosa Prices IPO
Roche's Alzheimer's Antibody Reduces Associated Biomarkers In Subset Of AD Patients, Study Shows
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Legal General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com