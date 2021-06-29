Amgen Pumps $365M Into New Ohio Facility
- Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) plans to build a $365 million pharmaceutical packaging facility in New Albany that will employ 400 workers.
- The Ohio Tax Credit Authority Monday approved a state tax credit for the project.
- Amgen plans to start work in the fall on the 270,000-square-foot facility. The site is expected to come online in 2024.
- In a news release announcing the decision, the company said, "the facility will feature Amgen's most advanced assembly and final product packaging capabilities for medicines to be distributed in the U.S."
- "We are adding this additional assembly and packaging plant to our global supply chain network to support the anticipated growth in demand for Amgen medicines."
- The company will hire technicians, engineers, managers, and other positions to staff the plant. The facility is expected to have an annual payroll of around $41 million.
- Price Action: AMGN shares are down 0.13% at $242.54 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care General