Rigel's Fostamatinib Selected for NIH ACTIV-4 COVID-19 Trial
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: RIGL) fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, has been selected for a National Institutes of Health (NIH) ACTIV-4 trial in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
- Fostamatinib will be the fourth arm of our ACTIV-4 Host Tissue trial that aims to protect and heal host tissues in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
- This study follows a recently completed NHLBI/NIH-sponsored Phase 2 study in COVID-19.
- The study met its primary endpoint of safety. It showed broad and consistent improvement in numerous efficacy endpoints, including mortality, ordinal scale assessment, and the number of days in the ICU.
- These data were submitted as part of an emergency use authorization request from the FDA for fostamatinib in hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
