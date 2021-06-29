 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rigel's Fostamatinib Selected for NIH ACTIV-4 COVID-19 Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 2:50pm   Comments
Share:
Rigel's Fostamatinib Selected for NIH ACTIV-4 COVID-19 Trial
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: RIGL) fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, has been selected for a National Institutes of Health (NIH) ACTIV-4 trial in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
  • Fostamatinib will be the fourth arm of our ACTIV-4 Host Tissue trial that aims to protect and heal host tissues in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
  • This study follows a recently completed NHLBI/NIH-sponsored Phase 2 study in COVID-19. 
  • The study met its primary endpoint of safety. It showed broad and consistent improvement in numerous efficacy endpoints, including mortality, ordinal scale assessment, and the number of days in the ICU. 
  • These data were submitted as part of an emergency use authorization request from the FDA for fostamatinib in hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19. 
  • Price Action: RIGL shares are down 0.11% at $4.47 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIGL)

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Cramer Advises Viewers On American Airlines, Luminar Technologies And More
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Athenex, NeoGenomics And Amryt In M&A Mix, European Nod For Roche's Cancer Immunotherapy, Earnings Deluge Continues
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com