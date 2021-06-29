 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Orchard Therapeutics Issues Updates On Gene Therapy Programs

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 11:43am   Comments
Share:
Orchard Therapeutics Issues Updates On Gene Therapy Programs
  • Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) has provided updates on the progress of its lead gene therapy programs targeting metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), mucopolysaccharidosis type I Hurler syndrome (MPS-IH), and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome (WAS).
  • After receiving feedback from the FDA, the company expects to file a marketing application for OTL-200 in pre-symptomatic, early-onset MLD in late 2022 or early 2023.
  • The submission of the marketing application in Europe for OTL-103 in WAS has been delayed to 2022 from 2021. The timeline on application submission to the FDA, previously expected in 2022, is not finalized yet.
  • For OTL-203, Orchard anticipates the initiation of a study in 2022 targeting MPS-IH with a revised trial protocol incorporating the guidance given by the FDA and the European Medicines Agency.
  • Price Action: ORTX shares are down 3.81% at $4.67 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics Posts Long-Term Data For Gene Therapy In Inherited Immune System Disorder
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com