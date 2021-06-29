 Skip to main content

Merck's Keytruda-Chemo Combo Wins European Approval In Esophagus Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 9:20am   Comments
  • The European Commission has approved Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda in combination with platinum- and fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy as first-line treatment of Esophageal Carcinoma or Gastroesophageal Junction (GEJ) Adenocarcinoma.
  • The approval covers patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic carcinoma of the esophagus or HER2-negative GEJ adenocarcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1.
  • This approval is based on results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-590 trial, in which Keytruda plus 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) and cisplatin demonstrated statistically significant improvements in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared with 5-FU and cisplatin alone in all pre-specified study populations.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.22% at $77.03 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

