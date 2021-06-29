 Skip to main content

Iovance Biotherapeutics' TIL Therapy Achieves ORR Of 21.4% In Pre-Treated Lung Cancer Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 9:12am   Comments
Iovance Biotherapeutics' TIL Therapy Achieves ORR Of 21.4% In Pre-Treated Lung Cancer Patients
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVAhas announced clinical data for its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy LN-145 in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC). 
  • The cohort enrolled patients that had progressed on prior immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy, including patients with oncogene-driven tumors who received prior tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapy.
  • The overall response rate (ORR) was 21.4% (n=28, one complete response, and five partial responses).
  • Historically, ORRs of approximately 20% were reported with ICIs as second-line therapy in ICI-naïve patients who progressed on front-line chemotherapy. 
  • Disease control rate (DCR) was 64.3% following one-time treatment with LN-145 monotherapy, including two responders with PD-L1 negative tumors. 
  • The median duration of response was not reached at a median study follow-up of 8.2 months. 
  • The treatment-emergent adverse event profile was consistent with the underlying disease and known adverse event profiles of non-myeloablative lymphodepletion and IL-2. 
  • Iovance will present additional data from the cohort at a medical meeting in the second half of 2021.
  • The company also dosed the first patient in the registration-supporting IOV-LUN-202 Study in second-line mNSCLC.
  • Price Action: IOVA shares are down 5.24% at $25.52 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs lung cancer Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Health Care General

