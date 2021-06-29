Iovance Biotherapeutics' TIL Therapy Achieves ORR Of 21.4% In Pre-Treated Lung Cancer Patients
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) has announced clinical data for its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy LN-145 in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC).
- The cohort enrolled patients that had progressed on prior immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy, including patients with oncogene-driven tumors who received prior tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapy.
- The overall response rate (ORR) was 21.4% (n=28, one complete response, and five partial responses).
- Historically, ORRs of approximately 20% were reported with ICIs as second-line therapy in ICI-naïve patients who progressed on front-line chemotherapy.
- Disease control rate (DCR) was 64.3% following one-time treatment with LN-145 monotherapy, including two responders with PD-L1 negative tumors.
- The median duration of response was not reached at a median study follow-up of 8.2 months.
- The treatment-emergent adverse event profile was consistent with the underlying disease and known adverse event profiles of non-myeloablative lymphodepletion and IL-2.
- Iovance will present additional data from the cohort at a medical meeting in the second half of 2021.
- The company also dosed the first patient in the registration-supporting IOV-LUN-202 Study in second-line mNSCLC.
- Price Action: IOVA shares are down 5.24% at $25.52 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
