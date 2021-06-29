 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Shoots Higher As Schizophrenia Treatment Tops Placebo On Antipsychotic Activity

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Share:
Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Shoots Higher As Schizophrenia Treatment Tops Placebo On Antipsychotic Activity
  • Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE) has announced results from its Phase 1b trial of CVL-231 in adult patients with schizophrenia. 
  • CVL-231 was generally well-tolerated, and discontinuation rates were similar between CVL-231 and placebo in the six weeks of dosing, at 22% each. 
  • Notably, both the 30 mg once-daily and the 20 mg twice-daily doses demonstrated clinically meaningful antipsychotic activity with an overall well-tolerated profile compared with placebo. 
  • The 30 mg once-daily dose resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful mean reduction from baseline of 19.5 points in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score and a mean reduction of 12.7 points in PANSS versus the placebo.
  • The 20 mg twice-daily dose resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful mean reduction from baseline of 17.9 points in PANSS total score and a mean reduction of 11.1 points in PANSS versus placebo.
  • CVL-231 is an M4-selective PAM being developed as a potential treatment for schizophrenia.
  • Additional data from the trial will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting.
  • Cerevel will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results of the Phase 1b trial of CVL-231 in schizophrenia.
  • Price Action: CERE shares are up 29.7% at $16.30 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CERE)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Await FDA Decisions, Earnings News Flow Tapers Off
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com