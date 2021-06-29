Intellia Seeks To Raise $400M Via Equity
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) commenced an underwritten public offering of $400 million shares of its common stock.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares offered in the public offering.
- Proceeds will be used to advance the clinical development of lead programs, other pipeline candidates, continued investment in the modular platform, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.
- See the prospectus here.
- Yesterday, the company, along with its partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN), reported interim results for the genome editing candidate that reduced serum levels of transthyretin by 87% in patients who received a higher dose.
- Price Action: NTLA shares are down 2.57% at $130 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
- Related link: Intellia Therapeutics Analyst Doubles Price Target: What You Need To Know
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Offerings General Best of Benzinga