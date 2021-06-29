 Skip to main content

Zentalis Secures $150M In Equity Funding

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 6:54am   Comments
  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTLpriced an underwritten public offering of 3.1 million shares at $48.50 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $150.4 million.
  • The stock's last close price was $49 on Monday.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 465k shares.
  • The offering will close on July 1.
  • Proceeds will be used to advance the clinical development of lead product candidates, ZN-c3 and ZN-c5, and other product candidates, including ZN-d5 and ZN-e4.
  • Recently, the company announced interim data for ZN-c3 Phase 1, demonstrating increased tumor reduction and durability.
  • Newly confirmed responses and an additional unconfirmed Partial Response in uterine serous carcinoma were reported. The objective response rate (ORR) in the USC population increased from 40% to 43%.
  • Interim data from the ZN-c5 trial in ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer showed a clinical benefit rate (CBR) of 33%, and the ORR was 5%. 
  • ZN-c5 generated 2 PRs at the 150 mg and 300 mg doses. 
  • See the offering prospectus here.
  • Price Action: ZNTL shares are down 1.9% at $48.06 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Offerings General

