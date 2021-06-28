 Skip to main content

Sanofi Divests 16 Consumer Health Brands To Stada

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 2:16pm   Comments
  • Amid a reorganization scheme aimed at slashing costs and prioritizing blockbuster immunology Dupixent, Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNYwill offload 16 consumer health products to Germany's Stada Arzneimittel
  • Under the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter, Stada will get its hands on the registrations, trademarks, and commercial rights for the products across 13 countries. 
  • The companies didn't disclose financial details. 
  • The portfolio covers cold and flu meds, skincare, and food supplement brands, Stada said in a release.
  • Sanofi doesn't expect the divestiture to take a toll on its European workforce.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are up 0.6% at $53.21 during the market session on the last check Monday.

