fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.11
346.35
+ 0.89%
DIA
-2.07
346.52
-0.6%
SPY
-0.22
426.83
-0.05%
TLT
+ 1.57
140.44
+ 1.11%
GLD
+ 0.03
166.56
+ 0.02%

FDA Revises Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Sheets With Rare Heart Inflammation Warning

byVandana Singh
June 28, 2021 1:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
FDA Revises Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Sheets With Rare Heart Inflammation Warning
  • The FDA on Friday added a warning to patient and provider fact sheets for the Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccines to indicate a rare risk of heart inflammation.
  • The fact sheets were revised for each vaccine to warn about myocarditis and pericarditis after the second dose and with the onset of symptoms within a few days after receiving the shot.
  • Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis is the inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart.
  • The FDA update follows a review and discussion by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting on Wednesday. 
  • According to presentation slides from the CDC meeting, more than 1,200 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis cases have been reported, mostly in people 30 and under who received the shots.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.06% at $39, and MRNA shares are up 1.96% at $224.23 during the market session on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Biotech News Health Care FDA General

Related Articles

UK Study Of COVID-19 Shots Mix-Match Shows Immune Response, Can Add Flexibility To Vaccination Programs: CNBC

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Higher Immune Response With Longer Gap, Third Booster Dose

BioNTech Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage Melanoma Vaccine Trial

Mayo Clinic, nference AI Analysis Find No Real-World Link Between COVID-19 Shots And Clots

A new study from the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven health technology company, nference, and the Mayo Clinic,  read more