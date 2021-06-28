CEL-SCI's Immunotherapy Achieves Survival Benefit Of 14% Exceeding Pre-Defined 10% In Head & Cancer Patients
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) has announced results from its Phase 3 study for its immunotherapy Multikine for advanced previously untreated squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).
- In the intent to treat patients, the study showed a statistically significant overall survival benefit of 14.1% with overall survival of 62.7% at five years for the group of patients receiving the Multikine treatment regimen followed by surgery and radiotherapy therapy, but not chemotherapy, as part of their standard of care treatment.
- The 3-year survival advantage was 4.9% (72.4% vs. 67.5%), and the 5-year survival advantage was 14.1% (62.7% vs. 48.6%) for the pre-defined population receiving no chemotherapy, versus standard of care alone.
- No safety issues for Multikine were found during or due to its administration, including no late effects, in the overall treated patient population.
- Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is investigational cancer immunotherapy that contains 14 natural human cytokines, the body's immune system regulators.
- Price Action: CVM shares are down 8.73% at $22.89 during the market session on the last check Monday.
