 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CEL-SCI's Immunotherapy Achieves Survival Benefit Of 14% Exceeding Pre-Defined 10% In Head & Cancer Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 9:46am   Comments
Share:
CEL-SCI's Immunotherapy Achieves Survival Benefit Of 14% Exceeding Pre-Defined 10% In Head & Cancer Patients
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVMhas announced results from its Phase 3 study for its immunotherapy Multikine for advanced previously untreated squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).
  • In the intent to treat patients, the study showed a statistically significant overall survival benefit of 14.1% with overall survival of 62.7% at five years for the group of patients receiving the Multikine treatment regimen followed by surgery and radiotherapy therapy, but not chemotherapy, as part of their standard of care treatment. 
  • The 3-year survival advantage was 4.9% (72.4% vs. 67.5%), and the 5-year survival advantage was 14.1% (62.7% vs. 48.6%) for the pre-defined population receiving no chemotherapy, versus standard of care alone.
  • No safety issues for Multikine were found during or due to its administration, including no late effects, in the overall treated patient population.
  • Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is investigational cancer immunotherapy that contains 14 natural human cytokines, the body's immune system regulators.
  • Price Action: CVM shares are down 8.73% at $22.89 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVM)

24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
CEL-SCI Stock Drops After Raising $31.7M Via Secondary Equity Offering
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs neck cancer Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com