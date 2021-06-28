Precision BioSciences Moves Higher After Commencing Dosing In PBCAR269A Combination Arm Of Multiple Myeloma Trial
- Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) and SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) have dosed the first patient in the combination arm of Precision's Phase 1/2a trial evaluating PBCAR269A.
- In the study, Precision's investigational allogeneic BCMA-targeted CAR T cell therapy will be combined with nirogacestat, SpringWorks' investigational gamma-secretase inhibitor in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
- The Company will share interim monotherapy data for PBCAR269A later this year and conduct IND enabling studies to advance PBCAR269B, an immune-evading, stealth cell formulation, into the clinic in 2022.
- Price Action: DTIL shares are up 14.6% at $13.05 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs multiple myelomaBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General