Alzheimer's Biotech Acumen Pharmaceuticals Prices $125M IPO Soon After Biogen's Aduhelm Approval

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 1:36pm   Comments
Alzheimer's Biotech Acumen Pharmaceuticals Prices $125M IPO Soon After Biogen's Aduhelm Approval
  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc has set the terms for its IPO to raise around $125 million to take ACU193, an antibody against amyloid-beta oligomers, to the end of phase 2 in Alzheimer’s disease. 
  • Virginia-based Acumen filed with the SEC regulatory filing for its proposed Nasdaq IPO days after the FDA granted accelerated approval to Biogen Inc’s (NASDAQ: BIIB) Aduhelm. 
  • The company will trade on NASDAQ under the (NASDAQ: ABOS) symbol.
  • Acumen was initially penciled in to raise $100 million to support the development of the Alzheimer’s candidate. 
  • The company has priced its IPO at $14 to $16 a share. If Acumen sells the targeted 8.3 million shares at the midpoint of that range, it will pocket $125 million. 
  • Acumen has earmarked $75 million for clinical trials of ACU193.
  • The money will support the phase 1 trial, which is designed to deliver data on safety, tolerability, and clinical proof of mechanism by the end of next year. 
  • The company expects to start the phase 2 portion of a phase 2/3 trial in 2023.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Alzheimer's diseaseBiotech News Health Care Financing Offerings IPOs General Best of Benzinga

