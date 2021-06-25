Regulus Therapeutics Presents Additional Data From Rare Kidney Disease Program
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) announced the presentation of additional data from the first cohort from Phase 1b trial of RGLS4326 for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), as well as new preclinical data.
- The data were shared at the PKD Connect Conference 2021.
- The data demonstrate clinical proof of mechanism by showing target engagement in the kidneys through a statistically significant increase in urinary biomarkers PC1 and PC2, validating miR-17 as a target for ADPKD treatment.
- RGLS4326 was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events.
- The poster also describes new preclinical data showing treatment with RGLS4326 results in increased gene and polycystin levels in vitro.
- In addition, improvements in key disease markers were demonstrated in the Pkd1(F/RC) mouse model that harbors Pkd1 mutation equivalent to human ADPKD.
- Price Action: RGLS shares are down 1.64% at $0.98 during the market session on the last check Friday.
