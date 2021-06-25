FDA To Miss Action Dates For AbbVie's Upadacitinib Application For Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis
- The FDA will not meet action dates for AbbVie Inc's (NYSE:ABBV) supplemental marketing applications for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for active psoriatic arthritis and adults with active ankylosing spondylitis.
- The FDA cited its ongoing review of Pfizer Inc's (NYSE:PFE) post-marketing study, ORAL Surveillance, evaluating tofacitinib in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.
- No formal regulatory action has been taken on AbbVie's applications.
- In March, the agency extended the action date to late Q2 2021 for psoriatic arthritis as it required additional time to assess the updated benefit-risk profile submitted by the company.
- Separately, European Medicines Agency's CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of upadacitinib for the expanded use in adults and adolescents for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who are candidates for systemic therapy.
