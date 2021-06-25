EMA's Advisory Committee Backs Approval Of BioMarin's Dwarfism Candidate
- European Medical Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) vosoritide for achondroplasia in children aged two years and above until growth plates are closed, which occurs after puberty.
- Achondroplasia is the most common form of disproportionate short stature in humans.
- A final approval decision is expected from the European Commission in Q3 2021.
- If approved, vosoritide will be potentially the first approved medicine to treat children with achondroplasia in Europe and be marketed under the brand name Voxzogo.
- The opinion is based on the totality of data from the vosoritide program, which showed that growth rates had been sustained.
- No acceleration of bone age was observed, suggesting that vosoritide is not reducing the total duration of the growth period.
