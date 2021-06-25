 Skip to main content

EMA's Advisory Committee Backs Approval Of BioMarin's Dwarfism Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 1:30pm   Comments
EMA's Advisory Committee Backs Approval Of BioMarin's Dwarfism Candidate
  • European Medical Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) vosoritide for achondroplasia in children aged two years and above until growth plates are closed, which occurs after puberty.
  • Achondroplasia is the most common form of disproportionate short stature in humans.
  •  A final approval decision is expected from the European Commission in Q3 2021.
  • If approved, vosoritide will be potentially the first approved medicine to treat children with achondroplasia in Europe and be marketed under the brand name Voxzogo.
  • The opinion is based on the totality of data from the vosoritide program, which showed that growth rates had been sustained. 
  • No acceleration of bone age was observed, suggesting that vosoritide is not reducing the total duration of the growth period. 
  • Price Action: BMRN shares are up 0.99% at $84.61 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs dwarfismBiotech News Health Care FDA General

