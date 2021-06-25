fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
349.89
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.02
341.96
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.03
425.07
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.50
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
166.05
-0.01%

FDA Denies Adial Pharma's Fast Track Request For AD04 in Alcohol Use Disorder

byVandana Singh
June 25, 2021 9:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
FDA Denies Adial Pharma's Fast Track Request For AD04 in Alcohol Use Disorder
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) has received notice from the FDA that its request for Fast Track Designation for AD04 in Alcohol Use Disorder has been denied at this time
  • The FDA stated that the Company has not yet demonstrated that the product shows potential, and the agency asked for additional information regarding how AD04 might compare to other therapies.
  • Based on this feedback, Adial will review the additional requirements and data requested by the FDA for a Fast Track Designation.
  • The FDA's Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate development and expedite the regulatory review of drugs that treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs with the purpose of getting important drugs to patients earlier.
  • AD04 is undergoing a Phase 3 ONWARD trial. The primary endpoint of efficacy is the change from baseline in the monthly number of heavy drinking days during the last eight weeks of the 24-week treatment period.
  • Price Action: ADIL shares are up 3.17% at $2.60 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Related Articles

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Gets Authorization For COVID-19 Treatment, Nods For Sanofi-Regeneron In Europe, Osmotica Divestment, 2 IPOs

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Scaling The Peaks (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs June 24) read more

Highlights From Day 1 Of Benzinga's Biotech Small Cap Conference

Exciting and insightful biotech news was front and center at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference, a two-day event that kicked off virtually Wednesday. read more

UPDATE: Under agreement, Adial Grants Avalon Non-Exclusive, Sub-Distribution Rights Worldwide For The FaStep COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device And The Assure/EcoStep COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device, POC COVID-19 Antibody Tests

Avalon GloboCare And Adial Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration For Global Distribution of COVID-19 Point-Of-Care Antibody Rapid Test Devices

FREEHOLD, N.J. and CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) ("Avalon"), a clinical-stage, global developer of cell-based technologies and read more