FDA Gives Emergency Use Nod For Roche's Arthritis Drug Against Severe COVID-19

byVandana Singh
June 25, 2021 8:19 am
  • The FDA has approved Roche Holding AG's (OTC:RHHBY) arthritis drug Actemra (tocilizumab) for emergency use to treat adults and pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
  • It was already allowed to be administered on compassionate grounds.
  • The drug can be used to treat patients who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
  • The authorization is based on results from four randomized, controlled studies that evaluated Actemra for the treatment of COVID-19 in more than 5,500 hospitalized patients.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares are up 1% at $46.6 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

