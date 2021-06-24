 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Says Moderna 'Excellent Company And Stock' With Reach Beyond COVID-19

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 3:31am   Comments
Share:
Jim Cramer Says Moderna 'Excellent Company And Stock' With Reach Beyond COVID-19

CNBC host Jim Cramer believes biotechnology company Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is an “excellent company and stock” that has a reach far beyond COVID-19.  

What Happened: Cramer made the comments on Twitter.

On CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round” earlier this month, Cramer said he prefers Moderna stock over Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX).

“I have to tell you even after today’s run in Moderna, I still prefer Moderna’s stock than Novavax because I think that Moderna can do a lot more with its formulation than Novavax ever can,” Cramer said.

See Also: The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gemini Sinks On Data, Amgen's Migraine Drug Approved In Japan, Liver Congress Gets Underway

Why It Matters: Shares of Moderna and other COVID-19 vaccine companies – Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) - fell in Wednesday’s trading session after a report prepared by a CDC safety group warned about the risk of heart inflammation in young adults receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech recently received authorizations for use of their mRNA vaccines in adolescents. Revenue from the COVID-19 vaccines has significantly contributed to the companies' top-line growth.

Meanwhile, Novavax is on the verge of getting conditional approval for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. The company recently reported positive results for the U.S. leg of the Phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate.

Price Action: Moderna shares closed 4.2% lower in Wednesday’s trading session at $212.04.

Read Next: 14 Biotech Stocks To Watch Over The Next 6 Months

Photo by Governor Tom Wolf on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

Moderna, Pfizer Stocks Fall After CDC Panel Flags Heart Inflammation Risk In Young Adults Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine
NanoViricides Review: What you Need to Know About the Company
Europe Purchases Additional 150M Doses Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
Why Moderna, Bio-Path Holdings And vTv Therapeutics Are Moving Today
Moderna Plans To Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Production By 50% Including Boosters, Supply Other Countries
Analyzing Moderna's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 Jim Cramer VaccinesBiotech News Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com