Jim Cramer Says Moderna 'Excellent Company And Stock' With Reach Beyond COVID-19
CNBC host Jim Cramer believes biotechnology company Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is an “excellent company and stock” that has a reach far beyond COVID-19.
What Happened: Cramer made the comments on Twitter.
let me just say, though, i think Moderna will do far more than covid and is an excellent company and stock.
— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) June 23, 2021
On CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round” earlier this month, Cramer said he prefers Moderna stock over Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX).
“I have to tell you even after today’s run in Moderna, I still prefer Moderna’s stock than Novavax because I think that Moderna can do a lot more with its formulation than Novavax ever can,” Cramer said.
Why It Matters: Shares of Moderna and other COVID-19 vaccine companies – Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) - fell in Wednesday’s trading session after a report prepared by a CDC safety group warned about the risk of heart inflammation in young adults receiving COVID-19 vaccines.
Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech recently received authorizations for use of their mRNA vaccines in adolescents. Revenue from the COVID-19 vaccines has significantly contributed to the companies' top-line growth.
Meanwhile, Novavax is on the verge of getting conditional approval for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. The company recently reported positive results for the U.S. leg of the Phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate.
Price Action: Moderna shares closed 4.2% lower in Wednesday’s trading session at $212.04.
