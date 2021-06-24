Jim Cramer Says Moderna 'Excellent Company And Stock' With Reach Beyond COVID-19

CNBC host Jim Cramer believes biotechnology company Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is an “excellent company and stock” that has a reach far beyond COVID-19.

What Happened: Cramer made the comments on Twitter.

let me just say, though, i think Moderna will do far more than covid and is an excellent company and stock. — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) June 23, 2021

On CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round” earlier this month, Cramer said he prefers Moderna stock over Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX).

“I have to tell you even after today’s run in Moderna, I still prefer Moderna’s stock than Novavax because I think that Moderna can do a lot more with its formulation than Novavax ever can,” Cramer said.

Why It Matters: Shares of Moderna and other COVID-19 vaccine companies – Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) - fell in Wednesday’s trading session after a report prepared by a CDC safety group warned about the risk of heart inflammation in young adults receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech recently received authorizations for use of their mRNA vaccines in adolescents. Revenue from the COVID-19 vaccines has significantly contributed to the companies' top-line growth.

Meanwhile, Novavax is on the verge of getting conditional approval for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. The company recently reported positive results for the U.S. leg of the Phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate.

Price Action: Moderna shares closed 4.2% lower in Wednesday’s trading session at $212.04.

