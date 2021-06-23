 Skip to main content

Why Entera Bio, Orphazyme, Bellerophon Are Moving Today
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 1:22pm   Comments
Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) and Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) are among the biggest biopharma movers Wednesday.

Entera Bio Climbs On Positive Data For Oral Bone-building Drug: Entera Bio announced the final six-month bone mineral density, or BMD, results from the completed Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis, showing the most important BMD endpoint — change in lumbar spine BMD after six months — was met.

"There were statistically significant dose-related trends in the increases in LS BMD as well as femoral neck and total hip BMD, with the largest increases observed in subjects treated with EB613 2.5 mg," Entera said.

EB613 is an oral formulation of human parathyroid hormone, positioned to be the first oral bone building product to treat osteoporosis patients.

The company said it is looking ahead to an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA.

Entera Bio is a biopharma developing orally delivered large molecule and biologic therapeutics.

Entera Bio was rallying 64.14% to $7.37.

Orphazyme Reacts to Goldman's Brief Stake Build Above 5%: Danish biotech Orphazyme, which recently faced a regulatory setback, said the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) briefly increased its stake in Orphazyme above 5%.

As of June 16, Goldman's aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments increased to 5.58% and by the very next day, the financial giant's stake fell below 5%.

Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharma using heat shock protein response for the treatment of rare diseases.

Orphazyme shares were jumping 32.16% to $7.89.

Bellerophon Moves Amid Lack of News: Bellerophon shares breached the $5 barrier for the first time since early April, with volume about 50 times more than the 3-month average.

There are no apparent catalyst to explain the stock move, given the company has not put out any release.

Bellerophon is clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary diseases. The company is developing three product candidates under its INOpulse platform, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide drug delivery system, for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and sarcoidosis.

Bellerophon shares were advancing 28.59% to $5.25.

