Citius Shows a Promising Future as Share Prices Keep Going up

In a world facing a global pandemic, advancements in the healthcare sector are pivotal, especially with unmet medical needs of different ranges of diseases and at different levels.

From traditional names like Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK), Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to innovative new companies like Biotricity Inc. (OTC: BTCY) and Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX), among others, many are stepping up their game.

In the case of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel critical care drug products, the company understands how new approaches help to ensure better outcomes, particularly in the case of patients with central venous catheters (CVC).

The company possesses a portfolio addressing recognized unmet medical needs with cost-saving or cost-effective solutions with low-risk development pathways.

Currently, Citius Pharmaceuticals is making headlines as its stock price goes from $0.89 last year to $3.69 as of June 18, 2021. In addition, the company recently announced that the subsequent planned interim analysis for its Phase 3 trial of Mino-Lok had been scheduled for the end of June.

Here's what you need to know.

Why is Mino-Lok Important?

CVCs are placed in many critically ll patients. In the United States, over 5 million CVCs are inserted every year. However, they don't come without risk.

This procedure has many associated complications that result in morbidity, mortality, and increased healthcare costs. The five most common complications are:

Cardiac or heart complications

Damage to central veins

Pulmonary or lung complications

Device dysfunction

Infection

Studies have shown that the removal and reinsertion of CVCs have a 15% to 20% complication rate, including pneumothorax, misplacement and arterial puncture, among other complications.

Mino-Lok® is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) and intended to salvage CVCs, obviating the need to remove and replace them. Additionally, the candidate product was licensed by The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

A Game-Changing Future for Unmet Needs

Mino-Lok® is the first and only therapy under investigation intended to sterilize and salvage infected CVCs to avoid complications, discomfort and removal and replacement costs.

The Pivotal Phase 3 trial is a multicenter, randomized, open-label, blinded assessor, active control superiority study designed to determine the efficacy and safety of Mino-Lok.

The Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) will meet on June 29, 2021, to review the trial data for safety, superiority and futility. In addition, this upcoming meeting will clarify the clinical path forward.

According to the Mino-Lok Phase 3 study protocol, the DMC is responsible for conducting interim analyses when 40%, 50% and 65% of the total number of anticipated events have been observed.

What Does This Mean?

The original DMC meeting was scheduled for early May 2021. The delay to late June is an excellent sign as this is most likely due to fewer catheter failures for the Mino-Lok.

If the DMC recommends a halt for superiority, and the product gets approved. In that case, Mino-Lok® would be the first and only FDA-approved treatment that salvages central venous catheters that cause central line-related bloodstream infections.

Currently, the product has a Fast Track designation, and the company expects to announce the DMC’s recommendation in the first weeks of July.

If the outcome is positive and as expected, Citius Pharmaceuticals would file for an NDA for Mino-Lok in 2022.

Corporate Highlights

On June 7, Citius Pharmaceuticals announced that it is set to be added to the Russell 2000® Index at the Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution conclusion, effective at opening the U.S. equity markets on June 28, 2021. This will increase the institutional profile of the company and result in many passive funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) positioning shares.

Dr. John Laffey, a leading scholar in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and the use of cutting-edge therapies to treat acute lung disorders, has been appointed to its ARDS scientific advisory board.

The company reported over $100 million cash at the end of Q1 2021 — the highest cash balance in corporate history.

For more information, visit the company’s website.