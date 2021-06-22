MediciNov Sees Volume After Zacks Research Raises Price Target To $28
- MediciNov Inc (NASDAQ: MNOV) sees a trading volume of 18.5 million shares after Zacks Small Cap Research increased the stock price target to $28 from $26.5 earlier.
- The research notes positive results from a Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol use disorder (AUD) published in Translational Psychiatry.
- While ibudilast did not significantly affect negative mood, it reduced the odds of heavy drinking across time by 45%, attenuated alcohol cue-elicited activation in the ventral striatum compared to placebo.
- It also reduced alcohol craving compared to placebo on non-drinking days.
- There were no significant differences between groups on any baseline characteristic, and overall medication compliance was high.
- Price Action: During the mid-day session, the stock was trading 7.38% lower at $3.89 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for MNOV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2021
|Maxim Group
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Mar 2020
|B. Riley Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2019
|B. Riley Securities
|Assumes
|Buy
