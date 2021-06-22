NanoViricides Review: What you Need to Know About the Company

With the coronavirus changing the world in 2020, it makes sense that there’s a spotlight on science to prevent viruses from growing into pandemics. While Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) worked on mRNA vaccines to quell the spread of COVID-19, NanoViricides Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) is taking a different approach.

Instead of repelling viruses using the immune system, as vaccines typically do, NanoViricides wants to target, trap and destroy viruses before they can replicate in the body. Approaching viruses in this way would leave the immune system alone and simply pinpoint the virus cells individually.

Who Is NanoViricides?

NanoViricides is a biopharmaceutical company working to develop antiviral drugs that work to attract, encapsulate and kill viruses in the body without using the body’s immune system. The company has been working to destroy the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis A and C, herpes, the Asian flu and influenza.

NanoViricide recently teamed up with TheraCour Pharma Inc. to target Ebola, dengue, conjunctivitis and encephalitis.

How the Technology Works

NanoViricides uses technology invented by TheraCour Founder Dr. Anil Diwan, who holds a doctorate in (bio) chemical engineering., to create nanoviricides (or nanomachines) tailored to attack certain viruses. Instead of prompting the immune system to attack a virus like the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, these nanomachines attract the targeted virus cells. Once they find the virus, the nanomachines trap them by wrapping themselves around the cell and destroying the virus. The body then dispels the cell and the virus never has a chance to get a foothold inside the host.

A Company to Watch

Although the technology is underdeveloped at this time, once they perfect the technique, it could change the world. Innumerable viruses exist that decimate populations at their worst and annoy the host at their least, and there’s no telling what viruses are coming. The last thing anyone wants is to end up under quarantine for an undetermined period again, so funding and developing cutting-edge ideas is a must.

To that end, NanoViricides continues to work with various research companies to develop its nanomedicine further and get closer to human clinical trials. In March 2021, the company developed 2 COVID-19 antiviral drugs with promising results in animal trials.

Looking Toward Tomorrow

The fact that something you can’t see with the naked eye can affect the entire world is overwhelming. How can you know when or if you’ll catch an incurable virus? While getting some viruses like the common cold isn’t life altering, some viruses are, and simply waiting them out or minimizing their effects after the fact isn’t necessarily the answer. After all, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so if nanomedicine can kill a virus before it spreads, that’s a good place for a company like NanoViricides to focus.