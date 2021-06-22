 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca's Koselugo Gets European Nod To Treat Children With Multisystem Genetic Disorder

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 9:28am   Comments
  • European Union has approved AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Koselugo to treat children with neurofibromatosis type 1 and plexiform neurofibromas.
  • Neurofibromatosis type 1 is characterized by soft lumps on and under the skin and skin pigmentation.
  • The approval was granted by the European Commission for children aged three and above and was based on positive results from the SPRINT Stratum 1 Phase 2 trial.
  • The trial, sponsored by the National Cancer Institute's Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program, showed an overall response rate of 66% in pediatric patients and reduced the size of inoperable tumors in children, reducing pain and improving quality of life.
  • Koselugo has already been approved in the U.S. to treat neurofibromatosis type 1 and symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas on patients aged two years and older.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.29% at $58.14 during the premarket trading session on the last check Tuesday.

