Roche's Alzheimer's Antibody Reduces Associated Biomarkers In Subset Of AD Patients, Study Shows

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 6:58am   Comments
  • Experimental anti-amyloid antibodies from Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE: LLY) and Roche Holding AG's (OTC: RHHBY) failed to improve symptoms of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in a Phase 2/3 study led by Washington University School of Medicine reported last year.
  • Now, the study researchers say they have evidence that Roche's gantenerumab could help a subset of patients.
  • In trial participants with dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease (DIAD), which causes early onset of memory loss and other symptoms, Roche's drug lowered biomarkers and neurodegeneration, Washington University said in a study published in Nature Medicine.
  • The study did not show evidence of a cognitive benefit to people with DIAD. 
  • Washington University has now launched an extension of the study, which will allow patients on Roche's drug to continue taking it and to have their symptoms monitored over time.
  • Patients in the original trial were randomized to receive either Lilly's solanezumab, Roche's drug, or a placebo and then tracked for up to seven years. 
  • The 52 patients who took gantenerumab showed a reduction of amyloid plaques in the brain and lower amounts of another protein, tau, the researchers reported.
  • Even after disappointing top-line findings of the Phase 2/3 study of solanezumab and gantenerumab, Roche still did not want to give up on its anti-amyloid antibody.
  • But Lilly scrapped its plans to pursue a submission for solanezumab in people with dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease.
  • Price Action: LLY shares closed at $222.67, and RHHBF closed at $389.8 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

