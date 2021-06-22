Roche's Alzheimer's Antibody Reduces Associated Biomarkers In Subset Of AD Patients, Study Shows
- Experimental anti-amyloid antibodies from Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE: LLY) and Roche Holding AG's (OTC: RHHBY) failed to improve symptoms of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in a Phase 2/3 study led by Washington University School of Medicine reported last year.
- Now, the study researchers say they have evidence that Roche's gantenerumab could help a subset of patients.
- In trial participants with dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease (DIAD), which causes early onset of memory loss and other symptoms, Roche's drug lowered biomarkers and neurodegeneration, Washington University said in a study published in Nature Medicine.
- The study did not show evidence of a cognitive benefit to people with DIAD.
- Washington University has now launched an extension of the study, which will allow patients on Roche's drug to continue taking it and to have their symptoms monitored over time.
- Patients in the original trial were randomized to receive either Lilly's solanezumab, Roche's drug, or a placebo and then tracked for up to seven years.
- The 52 patients who took gantenerumab showed a reduction of amyloid plaques in the brain and lower amounts of another protein, tau, the researchers reported.
- Even after disappointing top-line findings of the Phase 2/3 study of solanezumab and gantenerumab, Roche still did not want to give up on its anti-amyloid antibody.
- But Lilly scrapped its plans to pursue a submission for solanezumab in people with dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease.
