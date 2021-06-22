 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Inhibrx Launches Mid-Stage Bone Cancer Study With INBRX-109, Amends Loan Agreement With Oxford

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 6:49am   Comments
Share:
Inhibrx Launches Mid-Stage Bone Cancer Study With INBRX-109, Amends Loan Agreement With Oxford
  • Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX) has initiated a potential registration-enabling Phase 2 study of INBRX-109 in conventional chondrosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that develops in cartilage cells.
  • The primary objective is to evaluate the anticancer efficacy of INBRX-109, as measured by progression-free survival.
  • Patients with disease progression on placebo will be able to crossover to INBRX-109. An interim analysis will occur after 50% of the planned PFS events are observed.
  • Additionally, Inhibrx's loan agreement with Oxford Finance was amended, and it received $40M in additional principal on June 18.
  • Inhibrx also provided updated results from an ongoing Phase 1 trial of INBRX-109 in chondrosarcoma. 
  • Additional data will be presented at the Annual Connective Tissue Oncology Society Conference in November.
    • Disease control was observed in 14 of 16 patients (87.5%). 
    • Two patients achieved partial responses, and 12/16 patients had stable disease.
    • Based on preliminary results of the ongoing Phase 1 study, the median progression-free survival is 7.6 months, and the median overall survival has not been reached.
    • Three patients have exceeded 52 weeks on treatment with INBRX-109, with 62 weeks being the most prolonged duration of stable disease observed to date, with the patient still on study.
    • The safety and tolerability profile was favorable, with only 1/16 patients experiencing a transient low grade and a fully reversible sign of hepatotoxicity.
    • The trial is ongoing, with an additional 12 slots added for patients with IDH1 or IDH2 mutations.
  • Price Action: INBX shares closed at $26.33 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INBX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: bone cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com