NextCure's Immunomedicine NC410 Shows Promising Anti-Cancer Activity In Preclinical Studies
- NextCure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC) has published preclinical data for NC410 in the online journal eLife.
- NC410 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Initial data readout expected in half of 2021.
- Data revealed that NC410 promotes T cell-mediated anti-tumor immunity and infiltration and localized activity of T cells in the tumor microenvironment, suggesting its potential both as monotherapy and combination treatment.
- This publication demonstrated that NC410 binding was most notable in collagen-rich tumors, such as gastric, ovarian, lung, head & neck, and regions where immune cells were excluded.
- NC410 is a dimeric LAIR-2 Fc fusion protein designed to act as a LAIR-1 decoy by binding with higher affinity to tumoral collagens than human LAIR-1, preventing LAIR-1-mediated immune suppression.
- Price Action: NXTC shares closed at $7.91 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.