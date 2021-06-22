 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NextCure's Immunomedicine NC410 Shows Promising Anti-Cancer Activity In Preclinical Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 6:34am   Comments
Share:
NextCure's Immunomedicine NC410 Shows Promising Anti-Cancer Activity In Preclinical Studies
  • NextCure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC) has published preclinical data for NC410 in the online journal eLife.
  • NC410 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Initial data readout expected in half of 2021.
  • Data revealed that NC410 promotes T cell-mediated anti-tumor immunity and infiltration and localized activity of T cells in the tumor microenvironment, suggesting its potential both as monotherapy and combination treatment.
  • This publication demonstrated that NC410 binding was most notable in collagen-rich tumors, such as gastric, ovarian, lung, head & neck, and regions where immune cells were excluded. 
  • NC410 is a dimeric LAIR-2 Fc fusion protein designed to act as a LAIR-1 decoy by binding with higher affinity to tumoral collagens than human LAIR-1, preventing LAIR-1-mediated immune suppression. 
  • Price Action: NXTC shares closed at $7.91 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NXTC)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Keytruda Snags Another FDA Approval, Moderna Slips On Revenue Miss, Chemocentryx Adcom
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com