Sanofi, Translate Bio Initiate Early-Stage mRNA Influenza Vaccine Trial
- Sanofi Pasteur, vaccine unit of Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) have initiated a Phase 1 trial evaluating an mRNA-based investigational vaccine against seasonal influenza.
- The 280-subject trial will assess the safety and immunogenicity (immune response) of the monovalent (single-strain) mRNA-based flu vaccine candidate.
- The trial will evaluate several dose levels of both vaccine formulations given to healthy adults 18 - 49 years of age.
- Interim data from the trial is expected by the end of 2021.
- Sanofi and Translate Bio have developed and will evaluate two formulations of the vaccine (MRT5400 and MRT5401) in the Phase 1 influenza mRNA vaccine clinical trial.
- The two formulations differ in the lipid nanoparticle that contains the mRNA.
- Preclinical results were shared previously at the annual mRNA Healthcare Conference in November 2020.
- Under the collaboration, in March, the companies initiated a Phase 1/2 trial of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Earlier, Translate Bio also received a $50 million manufacturing milestone under the collaboration related to its influenza mRNA vaccine program.
