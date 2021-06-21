 Skip to main content

MediciNov's MN-166 Reduces Odds Of Heavy Drinking by 45% After 14 Days Of Treatment

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 7:20am   Comments
  • MediciNov Inc (NASDAQ: MNOV) has announced that positive results from a Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol use disorder (AUD) were published in Nature's Translational Psychiatry.
  • The trial was funded by the Center for Study of Opioid Receptors and Drugs of Abuse.
  • The trial evaluated the effect of 14 days of ibudilast treatment on mood, heavy drinking, and neural reward signals in individuals with AUD. A total of 52 AUD patients were enrolled in this trial.
  • Key results reported in the publication include the following:
    • Ibudilast did not have a significant effect on negative mood.
    • Ibudilast, relative to placebo, reduced the odds of heavy drinking across time by 45%.
    • Ibudilast attenuated alcohol cue-elicited activation in the ventral striatum (VS) compared to placebo.
    • Alcohol cue-elicited activation in the VS predicted subsequent drinking in the ibudilast group (p=0.02), such that individuals who had attenuated ventral striatal activation and took ibudilast had the fewest number of drinks per drinking day in the week following the scan.
    • Ibudilast reduced alcohol craving compared to placebo on non-drinking days.
  • Price Action: MNOV shares are up 34.8% at $5.07 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

